Harry, Meghan visit NYC sites, including Sept. 11 memorial

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio, posed for photos with Harry and Meghan at the 1,268-foot (386-meter) observatory at One World Trade Center, where clouds partially obscured the panoramic view.

In answer to a question about how she was enjoying her trip to New York, Meghan responded, “It's wonderful to be back, thank you." Harry, asked the same question, said, “It's wonderful, thank you.”