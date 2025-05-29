Harrison Ruffin Tyler, preserver of Virginia history and grandson of 10th US president, dies at 96

The grandson was known for preserving his grandfather's plantation and nearby Civil War fort. In a statement, Annique Dunning, the executive director of Sherwood Forest, a national landmark of President Tyler's residence, said the president's grandson, whose brother died in 2020, was a "beloved father and grandfather, he will be missed immeasurably by those who survive him."

“He will be remembered for his considerable charm, generosity and unfailing good humor by all who knew him,” Dunning said.

Over the course of his life, Tyler preserved Sherwood Forest, his grandfather's plantation that enslaved dozens of people, including 43 people in 1860, just before the Civil War began. The grandson also helped restore and maintain Fort Pocahontas, a Union fort during the Civil War.

Tyler's grandfather was a Democrat nicknamed the “Accidental President” after unexpectedly assuming the presidency when President William Henry Harrison died in office. President Tyler was the first vice president to gain control of the White House in the wake of a death.

The University of Virginia's Miller Center described the president as "the last gasp of the Old Virginia aristocracy in the White House." He had married twice and had 15 children, including Lyon Gardiner Tyler Sr.

The time between the president's birth and his grandson's death spans 235 years.