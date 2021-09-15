Harris, Yellen make a personal case for fixing child care

But Yellen emphasized that her experience is far from normal in the United States. The Treasury report draws attention to a troubling paradox in child care: It costs families too much money, yet the sector's workers receive chronically low pay that undermines the quality of care.

“Child care is a textbook case of a broken market,” Yellen said.

An average family with just one child under 5 would need to devote 13% of their income for child care. That's more than an average family spends on food and the report concludes that it's an unaffordable sum.

Child care workers earn an average of $24,230. More than 15% of the industry's workers live below the poverty line in 41 states and half need public assistance. As a result, the sector has high levels of turnover with 26% to 40% leaving their job each year. Nor is their much room to give among child care centers that tend to operate on profits of 1% or less.

The result is stressed parents, lower levels of women holding jobs and widening levels of inequality.

The Biden administration says it can resolve these problems through a substantial increase in investment in young children. It would cap child care expenses at 7% of a family's income. Universal pre-school for 3 and 4-year-olds would be provided. Families with children under 13 could receive dependent care tax credits of $4,000 per child or $8,000 for two or more children.

The government would also fund child care centers to ensure workers can receive a living wage.

Another key element would be the expanded child tax credit, which is providing families with children under the age of 6 with $300 a month per child and $250 monthly for older children.

But some lawmakers are hesitant to provide the comparatively robust benefits being proposed by the administration.

The president's plan would remove work requirements for families receiving the child tax credit, something that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic vote for passage, opposes.

“Tax credits are based around people that have tax liabilities," Manchin told a reporter for Insider, a news outlet. “I’m even willing to go as long as they have a W-2 and showing they’re working.”