Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Rooney said. “The big man was supposed to be with us tonight. ... Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired.”

The Steelers honored one of the cornerstones of their 1970s dynasty throughout the night. Many players wore a replica of Harris' jersey into the stadium and during warmups, and their throwback uniforms featured a patch commemorating the 50th anniversary of what was voted in 2020 as the most famous play in NFL history.