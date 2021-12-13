Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

Harris visited a maintenance facility in Brandywine, just outside Washington, where she received a demonstration of how chargers work and learned about a plan to electrify the government fleet in Maryland’s Prince George’s County.

“There’s no sound or fume!” Harris exclaimed as a local worker demonstrated the charger. "How do I know it’s actually working?”

The car is fully charged when it’s blinking green, the worker told her.

The new EV charging strategy establishes a joint electric vehicles office between the federal Energy and Transportation departments; issues guidance and standards for states; and ensures consultations with manufacturers, state and local governments, environmental justice and civil rights groups, tribes and others, the White House said.

The two departments also will launch an advisory committee on electric vehicles that officials hope will be up and running early next year.

Accelerated adoption of electric vehicles for personal cars and commercial fleets would help achieve Biden's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050 while creating thousands of jobs, the White House said.

The effort also is intended to help the U.S. leapfrog China in the plug-in EV market. Currently, the U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle sales is one-third the size of the Chinese EV market.

Biden has set a goal that electric cars and trucks account for half of new vehicles sold by 2030.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects U.S. sales of new fully electric vehicles to hit nearly 400,000 this year, almost double last year’s figure. EVs still make up only about 2.6% of sales, but the firm expects sales to grow to more than 730,000 next year and more than 2 million by 2025.

Even at 2 million, EV sales still would be only about 12% of U.S. new vehicle sales.

Republicans, including some who voted in favor of the new infrastructure law, have criticized Biden for being preoccupied with electric vehicle technology when Americans are contending with a spike in gasoline and natural gas prices.

Biden last month ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations. Gas prices have fallen in recent weeks as fears grow of another possible economic slowdown from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Average prices on Sunday were $3.33 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association, down about 7 cents from late last month.

Associated Press writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this story.

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Prince George's County, Md., highlighting the electric vehicle investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law and the "Build Back Better Act" Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris charges an electric vehicle in one of the charging stations during her tour of the Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Prince George's County, Md., highlighting the electric vehicle investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law and the "Build Back Better Act" Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks next to an electric vehicle and a charging station during her tour of the Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Prince George's County, Md., highlighting the electric vehicle investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law and the "Build Back Better Act" Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci