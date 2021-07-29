Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes

The White House also released a “Collaborative Migration Management Strategy,” which President Joe Biden ordered in February to outline how the United States will work with other countries to address migration flows. Like the strategy on root causes, the one-page document is a broad statement of principles, many of which have been espoused by Biden and top aides before. They include expanding protections and job opportunities in countries where people are leaving, creating more legal pathways to come to the United States and fostering “secure and humane management of borders.”

Harris' task, which Biden assumed when he was President Barack Obama's vice president, is enormous in scope and complexity, and the administration has struggled for short- and long-term responses.

U.S. border authorities reported large numbers of arrivals at the Mexican border in June, with significant increases in people arriving in families and children traveling alone. The trend appears to be continuing in July, when soaring temperatures often deter people from coming.

A group of 509 migrants from Central and South America turned themselves in Monday night in Hidalgo, Texas, hours after another group of 336 migrants was encountered nearby, said Brian Hastings, the Border Patrol sector chief in Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said it resumed fast-track deportations, known as expedited removals, for “certain” families that don't express fear of being returned home. While it never announced a suspension, many families that enter the country illegally have been getting released in the United States with orders to appear in immigration court or report to immigration authorities.