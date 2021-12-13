Harris announces private investments in Central America

Harris was tapped in March by President Joe Biden to work to counter the social, economic and political forces that drive migrants and asylum seekers to the U.S., including many who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

In May, Harris appealed to the private sector to invest in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in an effort to improve stability and opportunity in the Central American countries. Monday's announcement builds on that "call to action," as she announces new commitments and encourages other companies to continue their investment.