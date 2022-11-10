HarperCollins union begins strike, citing wages, diversity

No new negotiations are currently scheduled.

The strikers represent a small percentage of HarperCollins' worldwide personnel, which totals around 4,000. The publisher is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and earlier this fall laid off a “small number” of employees, citing cost management and uncertainly about the publishing market. This week, News Corp. reported an 11 percent drop in sales for HarperCollins during the fiscal first quarter, citing the strong U.S. dollar and warehousing issues at Amazon.com as factors.

In recent years, entry- and mid-level employees throughout publishing have been increasingly vocal on social media about their unhappiness with wages, workloads and diversity. Book publishing has long been a predominantly white, low-paying industry, and starting salaries remain below $50,000 at many companies, making it increasingly difficult for staffers to afford to live in New York City.

Numerous authors and agents have expressed support for the union. Tara Gonzalez of the Erin Murphy Literary Agency tweeted that she would send no submissions to HarperCollins until an agreement was reached. During the walkout in July, Neil Gaiman noted that he was published by HarperCollins in the U.S. and tweeted “I hope that the terrific people working there, who get my books made and onto the shelves, succeed in their demands.”

In a company memo sent last week and since widely circulated, HarperCollins' senior vice president and chief of human resources Zandra Magariño wrote that “While our goal remains to reach agreement on a fair contract with the United Auto Workers Union that is beneficial to both parties, HarperCollins has implemented plans to ensure that operations continue uninterrupted during a potential strike.”

Union representation at HarperCollins long precedes the ownership of Murdoch, who purchased what was then Collins and Harper & Row in the 1980s. In 1974, employees at Harper & Row went on strike for 2 1-2 weeks before agreeing to a new contract.

While few publishers have unions, organizing efforts have grown sharply at independent bookstores around the country, with employees citing the pandemic as making them more sensitive to working conditions. Moe's Books in Berkeley, California and McNally Jackson stores in New York City are among the sellers whose staffers have formed or joined unions.