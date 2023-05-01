X

Harper could return to Phillies lineup Tuesday at Dodgers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Star Bryce Harper could return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup as early as Tuesday if an exam on his surgically repaired right elbow goes well

HOUSTON (AP) — Star Bryce Harper could return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup as early as Tuesday if an exam on his surgically repaired right elbow goes well.

On Monday in Los Angeles, the two-time National League MVP will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed his Tommy John surgery last November.

“It’ll be tomorrow and then we’ll see what happens,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Sunday. “I don’t think, just talking with Harp, I don’t think he’ll play tomorrow even if he’s cleared. But hopefully, he gets cleared.”

The Phillies open at three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night.

If Harper returns Tuesday, it would be significantly ahead of the timetable offered soon after he had the surgery Nov. 23, when he was expected to return near the All-Star break.

Harper, who has been facing pitching for a few weeks, will be the team’s designated hitter in his return.

“He’s pretty geeked up about getting out there and playing,” Thomson said. “He’s itching.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Paraguay's long-ruling party romps to presidential victory
2
Brazilian police probe deadly shooting on Indigenous land
3
2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; man arrested
4
Padres rally for 2-game Mexican sweep, beat Giants 6-4
5
Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top