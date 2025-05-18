Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final

Thomas Harley scored on a power play 1:33 into overtime and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final for the third season in a row, beating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night
Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91), Thomas Harley (55) and Cody Ceci (44) celebrate after Harley scored in overtime in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Harley scored on a power play 1:33 into overtime and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final for the third season in a row, beating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets hours after the unexpected death of his father, but also had the tripping penalty with 14.8 seconds left in regulation that set up Dallas to start overtime with a man advantage.

Sam Steel, who had scored earlier for Dallas, was on a break when Scheifele lunged forward desperately trying to make a play when he tripped up the forward at the blue line. The Stars called a timeout, but missed a shot and had another one blocked before the end of regulation.

The Stars move on to face Edmonton in the West final for the second year in a row, and will host Game 1. Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who won in six games last year, wrapped up their second-round series with a 1-0 overtime win over Vegas on Wednesday night in Game 5.

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger made 22 saves to wrap up his sixth playoff series win over the past three seasons. He made an incredible diving save with 8 1/2 minutes left in regulation, leaning to the right before having to lunge back across his body toward the left post to knock down a shot by Mason Appleton.

Hellebuyck stopped 19 shot.

Steel got his first goal of the playoffs midway through the second period. He shot a long rebound from the top of the right circle, sending the puck into the upper right corner of the net just above Hellebuyck’s glove.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dallas Stars' Thomas Harley celebrates after scoring in overtime in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Dallas Stars center Sam Steel (18) is tripped by Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, right rear, on an attack in the third period of Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) talks to referee Dan O'Rourke (9) after Scheifele was issed a tripping penalty in the third period of Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

