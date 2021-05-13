Harden returns to score 18 points, Nets beat Spurs 128-116

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs, who missed a chance to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn improved to 28-7 when Harden plays. He had missed 20 of the last 21 games and the Nets were only 12-9 in that span.

He had only two baskets through three quarters and did a little dance after the second, when he was fouled while making a 3-pointer for a 95-78 lead with 2:33 left in the third.

The Spurs were coming off a 146-125 victory over MIlwaukee, scoring a franchise-record 87 points in the first half. They didn't hit that total until the final period Wednesday.

The Nets jumped to a 35-20 lead after the first quarter. The Spurs had trimmed it to six by the time Harden checked in with 8:06 left in the second and that's where it was at halftime, after Harden's miss in the lane at the buzzer left Brooklyn leading 57-51.

The Nets pulled away in the third, with Harden's first basket, a 3-pointer, starting a 7-0 spurt that extended a nine-point lead to 80-64 midway through the period.

TIP-INS

Spurs: The Spurs opened a two-game stay in New York. Their Feb. 20 game against the Knicks was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday. ... Patty Mills scored 15 points.

Nets: Joe Harris sat out with a sore left hip. He had been the only Net to appear in each of the first 69 games. ... With Mike James nearing the end of his second 10-day contract, coach Steve Nash said he couldn't reveal whether the team plans to sign him for the rest of the season, but said he imagined the guard would remain with the team.

LINE THEM UP

The Nets used their 36th different starting lineup of the season, extending the franchise record they set this season. James became the 19th Nets player to start a game, setting a franchise record.

CLAXTON ACTION

Claxton's previous career high was also against the Spurs. He had 17 points in the Nets' victory in San Antonio on March 1.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Knicks on Thursday.

Nets: Host Chicago on Saturday.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, left, and Tyler Johnson, right, defend San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Brooklyn Nets' Nicolas Claxton (33) drives past San Antonio Spurs' Drew Eubanks (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, shoots over San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

