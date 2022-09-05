Harbaugh hopes players get a revenue share from 12-team CFP

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said ESPN would get the first bid on any new playoff inventory added in 2024 and 2025. After 2025, there is no TV contract for a playoff. The plan is to take the new format to the open market and possibly involve multiple TV partners instead of just ESPN.

In the new playoff format, six of the highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large, selection-committee selections will earn a spot. The top four seeds would be conference champions, receiving byes into the second round. First-round games would be played on campuses and the rest at bowl sites.

The CFP management committee, which includes conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, are scheduled to meet Thursday in Dallas. Dates of games, host sites, available television windows and the impact on the regular-season schedule are among the topics they are expected to discuss.

