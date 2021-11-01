Happy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox is back online

The online platform crashed Friday. In a statement, the company tweeted Sunday evening that "Roblox is back online everywhere! Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal."

The company tweeted several updates on its progress to restore service. Roblox said the outage was “not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.’’ This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.