Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos

Haney praised the U.S.-based Kambosos, who was fighting for the first time in his native Australia in five years.

“I take my hat off to him, he’s a true warrior. Even though he got disrespectful, I stayed a gentleman,” Haney said. “A lot of these so-called champions wouldn’t give me my shot, but George has.”

Kambosos, 28, held the WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight titles heading into the fight, and those now belong to Haney.

Kambosos' unbeaten pro career record has ended — he's now 20-1 with 10 KOs. The U.S.-based Kambosos won all three of his world titles when he beat Teofimo Lopez in 2019.

Australian boxer George Kambosos gestures during a public training session at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, June 2, 2022. U.S.-based Australian boxer Kambosos will put his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line on Sunday at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium to fight American Devin Haney. (Diego Fedele/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Diego Fedele