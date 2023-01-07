Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

There was a tweet on the 24-year-old's verified Twitter account Saturday evening saying that any love put into the world comes back three times as much and thanking all who have “reached out and prayed." It also said that the response to his injury will make Hamlin stronger. The tweet was followed by a heart-shaped emoji and “3.”