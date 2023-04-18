Hamlin says blow to chest caused cardiac arrest on field

The condition occurs mostly in boys and young men playing sports, and usually involves a blow to the left chest with a hard round object, like a baseball or a hockey puck, according to the heart group.

Hamlin's collapse was seen by a national television audience during a Monday night game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

“If there is some greater good that can come from his commotio cordis event, it is that as many people as possible are now aware of how important it is to provide urgent care for all cardiac emergencies," Nancy Brown, CEO of the heart group, said in the statement.

More than 365,000 people in the U.S. have sudden cardiac arrests outside of the hospital each year, according to group. Survival depends on quick CPR and shocking the heart back into a normal rhythm.

