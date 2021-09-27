Hamlin holds off Elliott, takes first NASCAR win in Vegas

Kyle Busch finished third on his hometown track, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney as the 12 remaining playoff drivers began the second round and the final seven races of the season. Hamlin, Busch and Truex put Joe Gibbs Racing in three of the top four spots.

Points leader Kyle Larson finished 10th on the track where he won in March. Kevin Harvick, who scrapped with Elliott over tactics last week at Bristol, finished ninth.

Larson won the first stage, but Hamlin took the second when Larson needed gas and pitted with eight laps to go. Larson got stuck in the midfield in the final stage while struggling with his tires.

Hamlin has made the playoffs 15 times, but he came closest to a championship in 2010. He won eight races that year and took a points lead into the season finale at Homestead, only to end up second behind Jimmie Johnson with a 14th-place race finish.

BUSCH BOYS

Kyle Busch was strong in his 600th career Cup Series start, and older brother Kurt finished eighth in his 750th career start.

The Las Vegas natives have been racing this track on the far north end of Las Vegas Boulevard since it opened as a 1 1/2-mile oval in 1996.

Only Richard Petty made 600 starts at a younger age than Kyle Busch in NASCAR history.

BIG HIT

Joey Gase went to a hospital after a violent one-car crash 92 laps in. His left rear tire flew off the car, sending him high into the outside wall off Turn 2.

OH BABY

Chase Briscoe finished 14th after a long day for a soon-to-be father. He got to Vegas on a commercial flight about three hours before the race after staying behind in Charlotte with his wife, who is due to give birth soon. Briscoe nearly didn't make it to Nevada at all because of a flight cancellation, but American Airlines came through with a backup plane just in time.

UP NEXT: The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race continues at Talladega next Sunday.

Caption Drivers compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) Credit: Steve Marcus Credit: Steve Marcus

Caption Drivers head into pit row during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) Credit: Steve Marcus Credit: Steve Marcus

Caption Drivers get the green flag at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) Credit: Steve Marcus Credit: Steve Marcus