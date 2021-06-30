'Halloween' comes to Venice as Curtis gets lifetime award

Curtis will pick up the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement on Sept. 8, when the latest installment, “Halloween Kills,” is screened on Venice’s Lido out of competition.

The world’s oldest film festival runs Sept. 1-11 and will feature the world premiere of “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the sci-fi bestseller. Venice was the only major international film festival to have in-person screenings last year during the summertime lull in the pandemic.