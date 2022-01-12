Hall of Famer Grant Hill's memoir 'Game' coming out in June

Hill has a deal with Penguin Press for the memoir “Game," scheduled for June 7 and billed by the publishers as a “full, frank story” covering both the "pinnacle of success" and “the depths of personal trauma.”

Hill will tell about helping Duke University win back-to-back NCAA titles, playing on the 1996 Olympics team that won the gold medal, and his achievements with such professional teams as the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. He will also discuss the ankle problems that plagued him for years, and the health struggles of his wife, Tamia Hill, the singer, songwriter and actor who has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.