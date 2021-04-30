Hall of Famer Alomar fired by MLB over sexual misconduct

Alomar said on Twitter that he was “disappointed, surprised, and upset” by MLB's decision.

"With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have," he wrote. "My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time."

Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board at the Hall of Fame, said the Hall was “shocked and saddened” by Alomar's actions, but said his plaque will remain on display. Alomar was inducted in 2011.

“His enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time,” she said in a statement.

Alomar was a 12-time All-Star over 17 seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat in umpire John Hirschbeck's face, earning a five-game ban in 1996.

