Haliburton has 18 of Indiana's team-record 50 assists, Pacers rout Hawks 150-116 for 6th win a row

The NBA's highest-scoring team, Indiana reached 150 points against the Hawks for the second time this season after setting a league season high in a 157-152 victory in Atlanta on Nov. 21.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 30 points. Trae Young missed his first seven shots and finished with 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting. He was 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Pacers shot 71% in the first half and led 78-54 at the break. Indiana shot 64% overall while Atlanta was at 43%. Indiana was 19 of 39 from 3-point range,

The Pacers were without Andrew Nembhard for the second straight game because of soreness in his back.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Orlando on Sunday night.

Pacers: Host Boston on Saturday and Monday nights.

