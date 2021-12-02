Haley to receive GOP group's highest award at The Citadel

Haley, a potential 2024 presidential contender and a former South Carolina governor, will receive the Nathan Hale Patriot Award, an honor that comes along with a replica Revolutionary War musket. Previous recipients include Donald Trump in 2015 — before he was president — former White House adviser Steve Bannon in 2018 and then-Vice President Mike Pence last year.

As Haley ponders her next political steps, the setting — a fundraising gathering put on by The Citadel Republican Society, which advertises itself as “the largest Republican club in the South” — is among a series of well-worn stops for other politicians seeking exposure among Republicans in the first-in-the-South presidential primary state.