Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

"The G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies ... will participate in the relief by bringing them help. We invite all compatriots to show solidarity with the victims by trying to share what little there is with them.”

The increase in the death toll was the first since late Wednesday when the government put it at 2,189. The government said Sunday that 344 people were still missing, 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the quake.

In Les Cayes, many attended church to mourn those lost and give thanks for their own survival.

At an evangelical church in the Bergeaud neighborhood, parishioners sang hymns under beams of sunlight streaming through holes in the roof and walls.

Pastor Sevrain Marc Dix Jonas, said Sunday's service was special because until now his congregation had been unable to meet since the quake.

“Today was a must,” Dix Jonas said, standing below a gaping opening high in his church's facade. “To thank God. He protected us. We did not die.”

His church was one of the few where congregants could worship inside. At many others, services were held in the street outside collapsed sanctuaries.

Taking that into account, the Roman Catholic church in Les Cayes moved its morning service to 6:30 a.m. to avoid the heat of day.

Caption Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to an earthquake-damaged church in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Parishioners attend a mass on the grounds next to earthquake-damaged cathedral in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A man carries chairs for parishioners to celebrate a mass on the grounds next to the earthquake-damaged church in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A priest changes clothes to start giving a mass in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo / Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A girl waits with other earthquake victims for the start of a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Mexican firefighters known as "Topos" work in the early morning hours in a search and rescue mission, amid the rubble from last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Earthquake victims try to grab a food bag during a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Rescue workers transfer a survivor to a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix