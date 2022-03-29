Haitians protest against insecurity; some attack a plane

The protests coincided with the 35th anniversary of Haiti’s 1987 Constitution, and it follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings and growing complains about Prime Minister Ariel Henry's inability to confront criminal organizations.

Gedeon Chery, a National Police inspector assigned to the airport in Les Cayes, told The Associated Press that a group of people got onto the terminal's tarmac, attacked the plane and then set it on fire.