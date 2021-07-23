Haitian president's hometown holds funeral amid violence

On Thursday, violent demonstrations hit neighborhoods in Cap-Haitien as groups of men fired shots into the air and blocked some roads with blazing tires. One heavily guarded police convoy carrying unknown officials drove through one flaming barricade, with a vehicle nearly flipping over.

A priest who presided over a Mass on Thursday morning at Cap-Haitian’s cathedral to honor Moïse warned there was too much bloodshed in Haiti as he asked people to find peace, noting that the poorest communities are affected.

On Thursday evening, Martine Moïse and her three children appeared at a small religious ceremony at a hotel in Cap-Haitien where Henry and other government officials offered their condolences.

“They took his life, but they can’t take his memories," said a priest who presided over the ceremony. “They can’t take his brain. They can’t take his ideas. We are Jovenel Moïse.”

Moïse was sworn in as Haiti’s president in February 2017 and faced increasing criticism in recent years from those who accused him of becoming increasingly authoritarian. He had been ruling by decree for more than a year after the country failed to hold legislative elections.

Authorities have said that at least 26 suspects have been arrested in the killing, including 18 former Colombian soldiers. Police are still looking for several more suspects they say were involved in the assassination plot, including a former rebel leader and an ex-senator.

The widow of President Jovenel Moise, Martine Moise, sits with her children Jovelin Moise, left, Joveline Moise, second right, and Jovenel Moise Jr. during a ceremony at the Hotel Roi Christophe in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. President Moise was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince on July 7. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Police patrol the streets after a demonstration that turned violent in which protesters demanded justice for the assassinated President Jovenel Moise, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Demonstrations after a memorial service for Moise turned violent on Thursday afternoon with protesters shooting into the air, throwing rocks and overturning heavy concrete barricades next to the seashore as businesses closed and people took cover. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

The widow of President Jovenel Moise, Martine Moise, is escorted out after a ceremony in remembrance of her husband, at the Hotel Roi Christophe in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. President Moise was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince on July 7, and Mrs. Moise was wounded in the attack. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

A police officer abandons his vehicle during a demonstration that turned violent in which protesters demanded justice for the assassinated President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Demonstrations after a memorial service for Moise turned violent on Thursday afternoon with protesters shooting into the air, throwing rocks and overturning heavy concrete barricades next to the seashore as businesses closed and people took cover. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Police abandon their vehicle during a demonstration that turned violent in which protesters demanded justice for the assassinated President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Demonstrations after a memorial service for Moise turned violent on Thursday afternoon with protesters shooting into the air, throwing rocks and overturning heavy concrete barricades next to the seashore as businesses closed and people took cover. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Protesters demanding justice for the assassinated President Jovenel Moise stand between burning barricades in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Demonstrations after a memorial service for Moise turned violent on Thursday afternoon with protesters shooting into the air, throwing rocks and overturning heavy concrete barricades next to the seashore as businesses closed and people took cover. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Armed police take cover near a barricade set on fire by protesters demanding justice for the assassinated President Jovenel Moise stands, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Demonstrations after a memorial service for Moise turned violent on Thursday afternoon with protesters shooting into the air, throwing rocks and overturning heavy concrete barricades next to the seashore as businesses closed and people took cover. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

A protester demanding justice for the assassinated President Jovenel Moise stands near a burning barricade in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Demonstrations after a memorial service for Moise turned violent on Thursday afternoon with protesters shooting into the air, throwing rocks and overturning heavy concrete barricades next to the seashore as businesses closed and people took cover. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

