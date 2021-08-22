springfield-news-sun logo
Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

A girl waits with other earthquake victims for the start of a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A girl waits with other earthquake victims for the start of a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Nation & World
2 hours ago
Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month's magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug.- 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding — the U.S.-based aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital Saturday — but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged by the quake, which was centered on the impoverished nation's southwestern peninsula.

Mexican firefighters known as "Topos" work in the early morning hours in a search and rescue mission, amid the rubble from last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Mexican firefighters known as "Topos" work in the early morning hours in a search and rescue mission, amid the rubble from last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Earthquake victims try to grab a food bag during a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Earthquake victims try to grab a food bag during a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Rescue workers transfer a survivor to a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
Rescue workers transfer a survivor to a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Earthquake victims try to grab a food bag during a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Earthquake victims try to grab a food bag during a food distribution in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, seven days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

Rescue workers accommodate a survivor on a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Rescue workers accommodate a survivor on a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

A vendor holds onto a scale as he waits for scavengers to bring him found metal pieces to weigh, at the site of a home that was destroyed by last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A vendor holds onto a scale as he waits for scavengers to bring him found metal pieces to weigh, at the site of a home that was destroyed by last week's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

