Haiti PM condemns gangs, kidnappings in public address

The prime minister spoke days after a widespread strike led to schools, businesses and public transportation to shut down in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond to protest the lack of fuel and the country’s worsening situation. Gangs have been blamed for blocking gas distribution terminals, with at least one gang leader saying he would lift the blockade if Henry stepped down.

Henry said ships are waiting to unload fuel and that the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, would not run out of gas.

The shortages have affected hospitals, ambulances, schools, public transportation and many other parts of daily life.

“This is really catastrophic,” said Solon Cledion, director of a private school in Port-au-Prince, in a telephone interview. “The day-to-day is difficult. ... We wonder how long this is going to last.”

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders said that its trauma hospital in Tabarre has been forced to limit patients and is only treating life-threatening emergencies. The aid group relies on generators due to ongoing power outages in Haiti.

“Without fuel, we can’t run our hospital,” Dr. Kanouté Dialla, the hospital’s manager, said in a statement. “We are doing our best to maintain our activities by adapting them from day to day, but this situation is unsustainable.”

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Caption A goat tied to the back of a motorbike is transported through the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix