Haiti gang leader rallies hundreds to honor slain president

The crowd was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who now leads “G9”, a federation of nine gangs whom officials have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months.

“Everyone needs to wait on my order before we respond to the killing of Jovenel Moïse,” said Cherizier, who goes by the name of “Barbecue" and whom police say is behind several recent massacres that targeted civilians living in communities run by other gangs.