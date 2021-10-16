Hail, Mary! High school's halftime show is a drag pageant

LeValley joined students on the runway, dressed in a Shakespearean burgundy gown and a wig. He said he was inspired by Lady Macbeth and Marie Antoinette.

“I was just really hoping to give our students — who are both out and the students that were in the stands who are not out — a moment to shine and feel loved, and know that there is a place for them in public schools," LeValley said.

Athletic Director Quaron Pinckney suggested that the show be held at homecoming.

Pinckney, who is Black, said that the school gave him the space to “uplift my voice” and that he was able to reciprocate and “uplift the voices of another marginalized group and share a space in the athletics realm that doesn’t normally get shared.”

Lauren McBride, principal of Burlington High School, said she heard a dad talking to his two sons at the game who didn't know that the drag ball was going to be the halftime show.

She heard him explaining to them what dressing in drag means, “and it was like, ‘This is really cool,'" she said.

Associated Press writer Wilson Ring in Vermont contributed.

Caption In this photo provided by Fritz Senftleber, people participate in the “drag ball" halftime show at Burlington High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Burlington, Vt. The event was part of that school's homecoming and was sponsored by the Gender Sexuality Alliance from Burlington and South Burlington high schools. The football game was between a team made up of students from three Burlington-area schools Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski High Schools who played against St. Johnsbury Academy. (Fritz Senftleber via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

