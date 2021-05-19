Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

SolarWinds had previously traced the origins of the hack to the fall of 2019 but now believes that hackers were doing “very early recon activities” as far back as the prior January, according to Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the company's president and chief executive officer.

“The tradecraft that the attackers used was extremely well-done and extremely sophisticated, where they did everything possible to hide in plain sight, so to speak," Ramakrishna said during a discussion hosted by the RSA Conference.