Hacker publishes Australian health insurer's customer data

"If you do so, you will be aiding and abetting the scumbags who are at the heart of these criminal acts and I know that you would not do that to your own country and your own citizens,” O'Neil told Parliament.

She said the number of people whose medical information had been compromised was “small at this stage.”

“But I want the Australian people to understand that that is likely to change and we are going through a difficult period now that may last for weeks, possibly months, not days and hours,” O'Neil added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is also a Medibank customer, welcomed the company’s refusal to pay the hacker to have the records returned.

“This is really tough for people. I’m a Medibank Private customer as well and it will be of concern that some of this information has been put out there,” Albanese told reporters, referring to a Medibank brand.

“The company has followed the guidelines effectively, the advice, which is to not engage in a ransom payment. If you go down this road, then you end up with more difficulties potentially across a wider range,” Albanese added.

The thieves had reportedly threatened to expose the diagnoses and treatments of high-profile customers unless a ransom of an undisclosed amount was paid, but Medibank decided there was “only a limited chance” that a ransom would prevent the data being published.

A blogger using the name “Extortion Gang” posted Monday night on the dark web that “data will be publish (sic) in 24 hours.”

Medibank this week updated its estimate of the number of people whose personal information was stolen from 4 million two weeks ago to 9.7 million. The stolen data included health claims of almost 500,000 people including diagnoses and treatments, the company said.