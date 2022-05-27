BreakingNews
Springfield High to host combined in-person graduation for first time in 3 years
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Hacked Brazil airport screens show porn to travelers

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Brazil’s airport authority Infraero said it has notified the Federal Police over an apparent hack into electronic displays at an airport in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s airport authority Infraero said Friday it has notified the Federal Police over an apparent hack into electronic displays at an airport in Rio de Janeiro. Instead of advertisements and flight information, travelers were shown pornographic movies.

Video clips on social media showed travelers in the Santos Dumont airport laughing at the displays, hiding them from their kids or just stunned.

The airport authority’s statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified.

“We stress that the content shown in our media screens is a responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights,” said Infraero. It said its partners use their own systems of publication, which have no connection with Infraero’s flight information system.

Infraero said it turned off the screens that had been hacked.

In Other News
1
Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited
2
Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' sells for more than $1.5M
3
McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel
4
Montana schools chief cited in case of illegal bus passing
5
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors in the Donbas
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top