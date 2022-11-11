Haas' Magnussen shocks F1 with first pole at Brazilian GP

On team radio, Magnussen was even more excited: “I never felt like this in my life," he said.

Meanwhile, Haas teammate Mick Schumacher, who is still seeking a seat for the next season, finished not surprisingly in 20th and last place.

Steiner said on Thursday he has yet to decide whether Schumacher will race for the team next year, adding he hopes a decision will be made next week. Schumacher has earned only 12 points this season. Magnussen has a paltry 24.

Magnussen was almost five seconds faster than Schumacher. World champion Max Verstappen was second by almost two-tenths of a second. Mercedes’ George Russell was third.

Qualifying was delayed by rain, which helped Magnussen. The last five minutes of the session were severely affected by the wet track.

Haas spoke about Magnussen's pole position with a touch of disbelief: “What did we just do?” the team posed on Twitter.

Friday's results set the grid for Saturday's sprint race, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race at Interlagos.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports