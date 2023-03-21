Gwyneth Paltrow's trial over Utah ski collision begins

At ski resorts, the skier who is downhill has the right of way, so a central question in the case is who was farther down the beginner's run when the collision transpired. Both Paltrow and Sanderson claim in court filings that they were farther downhill when the other rammed into them.

Sanderson also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a “cover up” by not providing complete information on incident reports and not following resort safety policies.

After his initial lawsuit seeking $3.1 million was dropped, Sanderson amended the complaint and he is now seeking $300,000. Paltrow — the Oscar-winning actor known for her roles in “Shakespeare in Love" and Marvel's “Iron Man” movies — filed a counterclaim, seeking attorney fees and $1 in damages.

Paltrow has alleged that Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. In addition to her acting career, she is also the founder and CEO of high-end wellness company goop.

In court filings, her attorneys deny Sanderson's claims and say he was the one who crashed into her — a collision in which she sustained a “full body blow.” Her counterclaim alleges that members of Paltrow's group checked on Sanderson, who assured them he was fine. It casts doubt on his motive and claims of injury, noting that before the incident, he had 15 documented medical conditions.

“He demanded Ms. Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” her attorneys wrote in a 2019 court filing.