Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial continues with defense

Much like Sanderson's attorneys, Paltrow's legal team is attempting to cram into four days all testimony from family members, doctors and an accident reconstruction expert. They said on Tuesday that they planned to call four additional experts to testify, but left the door open to call to the stand Paltrow or Brad Falchuk, her television producer husband.

Holmberg gave Sanderson's side the same amount of time to make its case.

Last week, Paltrow took the stand and insisted the ski collision wasn’t her fault. Her lead counsel Steve Owens said earlier in the week that he planned to call Paltrow's teenage children — 16-year-old Moses and 18-year-old Apple — to the witness stand. But since Sanderson's testimony extended into Monday, Paltrow's legal team read depositions from her two teenage children for the record, instead of calling them to the stand to testify.

Over the last two days, Paltrow's defense team has relied mainly on expert witnesses, yet read depositions from Paltrow's children into the record on Tuesday. They've attempted to hold the jury's attention by playing multiple high-resolution animations while their witnesses — including a collision expert, biomedical engineer, physician and ski instructor — have all testified.

The animations have not been included as trial evidence. Still, Sanderson's attorneys have objected to their inclusion, arguing that Paltrow's team is using the animations to mislead the jury.

Though the trial has titillated spectators worldwide who’ve consumed video clips circulated as memes on social media, it has tested the jury, whose eight members have gradually sunk deeper into their chairs through hours of expert-witness testimony.

After both sides give closing arguments on Thursday, the jury will likely make their decision later that day or on Friday.

