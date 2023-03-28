Gwyneth Paltrow's experts to testify in Utah ski crash case

“All I saw was a whole lot of snow. And I didn’t see the sky, but I was flying,” Sanderson testified Monday morning as a blizzard blanketed Park City outside the courtroom and Paltrow sat feet away.

In a show of how the trial’s costs likely dwarf the amount of money at stake both sides have contracted brigades of experts to testify on their client’s behalf. But those experts have come up against the eight-day clock Judge Kent Holmberg put on the trial. In a show of how the case's costs likely dwarf the amount of money at stake, lawyers on both sides have appeared strained as they've weighed their witness list and asked the judge to repeatedly clarify the time constraints. Paltrow's attorneys have complained about the schedule and repeatedly noted that their medical experts have flown in from out of state to testify on her behalf.

Similarly, Sanderson's attorneys last week called to the stand his personal doctor as well as experts in neurology, neuropsychology and radiology to testify on the extent of his injuries and post-concussion syndrome. They also questioned two of his three daughters, his ex-girlfriend and a ski buddy who claims to be the sole eyewitness to the collision.

To appeal to the eight-member jury, Paltrow's attorneys will confront decisions about how to balance the jargon-dense testimony of medical experts with that of family members and acquaintances. On Monday, her legal team called Deer Valley ski instructors and ski patrol to testify while high resolution animations of their recollections played on a projector between the witness stand and jury box.

On Tuesday, Paltrow's lead counsel Steve Owens said he planned to bring a skiing expert and neurological rehabilitation expert to the stand Tuesday as the trial over a 2016 ski collision in Utah enters its sixth day. Though he earlier said he planned to have them testify, Owens said excerpts from the depositions of Paltrow’s children, 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses, would also be read in court. He said he was unsure whether his witness list would include Paltrow's husband, television producer Brad Falchuk as the judge indicated he intended to abide by the trial's eight-day clock.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP