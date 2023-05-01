Gwyneth Paltrow won't recoup attorney fees in ski crash suit

Paltrow subsequently countersued for the symbolic $1 and attorneys' fees — claiming Sanderson had crashed into her from behind and was suing to exploit her fame and celebrity.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” the founder and CEO of the beauty and wellness brand Goop said.

Under the glare of live Court TV cameras and extensive scrutiny from fans and detractors, Paltrow sat intently in the Park City courtroom throughout the proceedings last month, at and testified that at first, when the crash happened, she thought she was being "violated."

After the verdict, Sanderson’s attorneys said they were weighing whether to appeal the case or to file for a new trial. Paltrow and her attorney said in separate statements that the countersuit more to do with her principles than the dollar amount at stake. They were not immediately available to comment on the final judgment.

