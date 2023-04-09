Guyana's Rupununi Rodeo celebrates local cowboy culture

“Lethem, Rupununi was known as one of the biggest livestock rearing regions. We had a lot of good ranchers, cattle,” he said. "And we do it for commercial interest ... so everybody growing up knows that Lethem is a ranching area, The Rupununi. That’s why the legacy lives on.”

Besides being a local tradition the rodeo is a growing tourist attraction.

A worker opens the gate and the cows burst into the arena. One man ropes a cow, wrestling it to a near standstill with a second man frantically milks the struggling animal.

Business teacher Shinier Smartt, 22, traveled from Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, with her friends to see the rodeo for the first time.

“The scenery has just been very much beautiful,” Smartt after one of the events. “We are here for the famous rodeo and so far it has been very thrilling.”

Among of attendees of the rodeo on Saturday was Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali who toured the rodeo wearing a cowboy hat.

The rodeo is organized by The Rodeo Committee which is a part of the Rupununi Livestock Producer’s Association. It depends on government and private sponsorship.

