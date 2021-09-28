Guinea's junta releases transition charter toward elections

Lt. Col. Mamady Doumbouya, who led the Sept. 5 coup, will serve as the president in a transition that will remain in place until it determines an election date. The charter was read out on state TV late Monday.

The charter outlines a government that is headed by a civilian prime minister and a National Transitional Council that will serve as parliament. The council will be composed of 81 members ranging from members of political parties to youth leaders, security forces, trade unions, business leaders and others. The body, which will include a president and two vice-presidents, must also have at least 30% women among its members. This council then determines the length of the transition.