Guinea-Bissau president: 'Attack on democracy' thwarted

The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, already grappling with three other coups in member states over the last 18 months, called Tuesday's violence a coup attempt and said it was following the situation in Bissau "with great concern." Portugal's Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that it strongly condemned the attack in its former colony.

Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coup d’etats and more than a dozen attempted coups.

Embalo, a former army general, was declared the winner of the December 2019 runoff vote, though the results were contested by his opponent. Embalo then started forming a new government with support from the military while a Supreme Court election challenge was still pending.

Tuesday's coup attempt comes amid a wave of military takeovers in West Africa. Since August 2020, soldiers have grabbed power in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso. Despite international pressure for a return to constitutional rule, none of the military rulers have yet to organize new elections.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York, condemned the “terrible multiplication of coups” in the region, which he called “totally unacceptable.”

