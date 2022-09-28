BreakingNews
Sheetz location coming to Springfield highway exit
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guilty plea in hit-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on July 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting,

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had sought.

Boyd's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Other News
1
Teen had been staying with father before mother's slaying
2
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
3
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines
4
Correction: Congress-Electoral Votes story
5
Stocks rally as some relief returns to global bond markets
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top