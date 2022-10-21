Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

James and Jennifer Crumbley had said they would get him counseling but declined to take Ethan home, according to investigators.

Oxford High is roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Separately, the Crumbleys are facing involuntary manslaughter charges, a rare case of prosecutors trying to make parents responsible for a school shooting. They are accused of making a gun accessible to their son and ignoring his need for mental health treatment.

“Put simply, they created an environment in which their son’s violent tendencies flourished. They were aware their son was troubled, and then they bought him a gun,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

The Crumbleys said they were unaware of Ethan’s plan. They also dispute that the gun was easy to get at home.

Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling were killed, while six students and a teacher were injured.

In court documents, prosecutors have revealed portions of Ethan Crumbley’s personal journal. He said his grades were poor and that his parents hated each other and had no money.

“This just furthers my desire to shoot up the school or do something else,” the teen wrote.

All three Crumbleys are being held at the Oakland County jail, though Ethan is kept away from adults.

