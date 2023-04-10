Guilty or not? Jury to hear claims in Idaho slain kids' case

Eighteen-hundred people were called as potential jurors, and the pool whittled down to 10 men and eight women last week.

All 16 will hear the case, but only 12 will actually take part in deliberations to decide Vallow Daybell’s guilt or innocence. The other six are alternates and will be released from service before deliberations begin. Jurors will not be notified they are an alternate until it is time for deliberations in order to ensure they all stay engaged throughout the trial.

The trial is expected to take up to 10 weeks.

Prosecutors say the Daybells espoused strange doomsday-focused beliefs to further their alleged plan to kill the kids and Tammy Daybell to collect life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.

Police documents detailed interviews with friends and family members who said the couple led a group that believed they could drive out evil spirits by praying and that they sought revelations from “beyond the spiritual veil.” Vallow Daybell’s close friend Melanie Gibb told investigators that the couple believed people became “zombies” when they were possessed by evil spirits.

The group would spend time praying to get rid of the zombies and believed, if they were successful, the possessed person would physically die — freeing their trapped soul from “limbo.” Vallow Daybell called JJ and Tylee “zombies” several times before they died, Gibb told investigators.

Idaho law enforcement officers started investigating the couple in November 2019 after extended family members reported the children were missing. During that period, police say the couple lied about the children's whereabouts. The children's bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell's property in rural Idaho.

The couple married two weeks after Chad Daybell’s previous wife died unexpectedly. Tammy Daybell’s death was initially reported as resulting from natural causes, but investigators had her body exhumed after suspicions grew when Chad Daybell quickly remarried.