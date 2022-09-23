springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
Updated 36 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — British Prime Minister Liz Truss; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

In Other News
1
Roger Federer's last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
2
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban
3
Professor, NASA researcher pleads guilty in China ties case
4
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
5
InMilan, Gucci, Sunnei, Missoni focus on transformation
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top