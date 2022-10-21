springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
52 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — The nominees for Arizona governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. adviser for energy security; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

In Other News
1
Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player
2
Correction: US-Election 2022-Slavery-On-Ballot story
3
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
4
Jon Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62
5
Colorado supermarket killings suspect can't go to trial yet
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top