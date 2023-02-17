Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

X
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki; John Sullivan, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia; Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser on Russia; Dr. Joshua Gordon, director of the National Institute of Mental Health.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

“Fox News Sunday” — John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council; Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

