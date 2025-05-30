Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett; World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Martin Makary, commissioner of the Federal Drug Administration; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; Michael Roth, president of Wesleyan University.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa.; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.
