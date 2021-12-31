Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Thompson; Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Cheney; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Robert Pape, political science professor at the University of Chicago.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Thompson, Fauci; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.

In Other News
1
Lawsuit seeks to block 2 geothermal power plants in Nevada
2
'So many memories': Over 500 homes feared destroyed by fire
3
Party like it's 2019: Serbia hosts raucous New Year's Eve
4
Stocks are mixed in subdued trading on the last day of 2021
5
Hall of Famer Sam Jones, winner of 10 NBA titles, dies at 88
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top