Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
“Fox News Sunday” — Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
