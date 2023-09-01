Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
9 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Franklin Foer, author of “The Last Politician,” about Joe Biden's presidency.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Raimondo; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Raimondo; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Jared Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

In Other News
1
Things to know about the latest court and policy action on transgender...
2
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia election case, won't attend...
3
Proud Boy convicted of helping spearhead Capitol attack ties Jan. 6...
4
Agreement reached to relinquish drilling lease on land in Montana...
5
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top